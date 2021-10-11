UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Mark Int'l Day Of Girl Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 600 Junior Guides and Students (6 to 12 years old) participated in the celebrations of International Day of the Girl child here on Monday.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Girl Guides Association at its National Headquarter in collaboration with World Health Organization(WHO), UNICEF, Dettol Pakistan, Colgate Pakistan, Peshawar Model school and Parwan-e-Khanum.

Ms. Syma Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of education and Professional Training were the guests of Honor.

Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, World Health Organization's Representative in Pakistan visited the event and launched their campaign "Wear a Mask & Save Pakistan". Masks were distributed among the participants of the event.

Wife of the British High Commissioner Mrs. Claire Turner also visited and met the girls. She appreciated Pakistan Girl Guides Association for their efforts for empowerment of the girls and advocating the Global Issues.

Mrs. Mari Maud Sabri, National Commissioner PGGA received the Guests and briefed them about the activities being organized at different stations.

The program was carried out in the form of activity stations, some indoors and some outdoors. Activities regarding Assuring personal safety, Reinforcement of Personal Hygiene by Dettol Pakistan, Oral Hygiene by Colgate Pakistan, Importance of Birth Registration by UNICEF, Personal Hygiene by WASH, A Girl's Dreams (which included Girls dreams for their future, their ideal personalities and they worldthey want to see), Games, and Talent Show were part of the event.

