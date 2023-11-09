Ceremony held to mark 'Iqbal Day'

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) District Administration, in collaboration with the District Youth Department, here Thursday arranged a ceremony at Government High school Kholgai to mark 'Iqbal Day'.

The ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Fawad and attended by teachers, students, area elders, and members of civil society.

Children staged tableaus and sang songs to mark the day and highlight the vision of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who awakened Muslims on the subcontinent and paved the way for the creation of a separate homeland.

Speakers highlighted different aspects of Allama Iqbal philosophy, stressing youngsters to follow his vision for achieving success and achieving past glory.

Speaking on the occasion, Youth Officer Malik Tariq stressed the need for youngsters to study the philosophy of Dr Allama Iqbal to find their own destiny and make their way in the world.