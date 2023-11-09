Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Mark 'Iqbal Day'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ceremony held to mark 'Iqbal Day'

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) District Administration, in collaboration with the District Youth Department, here Thursday arranged a ceremony at Government High school Kholgai to mark 'Iqbal Day'.

The ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Fawad and attended by teachers, students, area elders, and members of civil society.

Children staged tableaus and sang songs to mark the day and highlight the vision of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who awakened Muslims on the subcontinent and paved the way for the creation of a separate homeland.

Speakers highlighted different aspects of Allama Iqbal philosophy, stressing youngsters to follow his vision for achieving success and achieving past glory.

Speaking on the occasion, Youth Officer Malik Tariq stressed the need for youngsters to study the philosophy of Dr Allama Iqbal to find their own destiny and make their way in the world.

Related Topics

World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Civil Society Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

2 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

16 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

16 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

16 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

16 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan