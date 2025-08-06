Ceremony held to mark National Minorities Day, Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In connection with National Minorities Day and the upcoming Independence Day, a solemn and inclusive ceremony was held at Central Jail Gujranwala on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Punjab Sonia Asher, who was the chief guest. Prior to formal proceedings, Sonia Asher toured various sections of the jail, engaged with inmates, and assessed the facilities provided. She commended the jail administration for ensuring cleanliness, maintaining quality food services, and providing dedicated prayer spaces for minority inmates.

In her address, Sonia Asher lauded the administration’s efforts and remarked that the arrangements, particularly in terms of food, hygiene, and spiritual spaces, were commendable. She noted that the satisfaction expressed by inmates was a testament to the administration’s commitment to religious harmony, equality, and human dignity.

Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said the government is working to transform jails into centers of rehabilitation and reform.

Inmates are being offered improved facilities, education, and vocational training to help them reintegrate into society as productive citizens upon their release.

The ceremony also featured inspiring addresses by Christian religious leaders, who urged inmates to embrace patience, repentance, and a spirit of self-improvement. They emphasized that true freedom begins with inner transformation and encouraged inmates to use their time positively and purposefully.

To mark Independence Day in advance, a cake-cutting ceremony was held with participation from minority inmates and guests, celebrating the occasion in a spirit of unity, peace, and national pride.

Among those present were Asher Aryan, Aamir Ashraf (Chairman, Family Spot Network Gujranwala), Pastor Adil Aslam, Pastor Sabir Gul, Rana Muhammad Faisal (Social Support Officer, Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs), Hassan Asif Kamboh, Asif Aziz, and other representatives of religious minorities.