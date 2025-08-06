Ceremony Held To Mark National Minorities Day, Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In connection with National Minorities Day and the upcoming Independence Day, a solemn and inclusive ceremony was held at Central Jail Gujranwala on Wednesday.
The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Punjab Sonia Asher, who was the chief guest. Prior to formal proceedings, Sonia Asher toured various sections of the jail, engaged with inmates, and assessed the facilities provided. She commended the jail administration for ensuring cleanliness, maintaining quality food services, and providing dedicated prayer spaces for minority inmates.
In her address, Sonia Asher lauded the administration’s efforts and remarked that the arrangements, particularly in terms of food, hygiene, and spiritual spaces, were commendable. She noted that the satisfaction expressed by inmates was a testament to the administration’s commitment to religious harmony, equality, and human dignity.
Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said the government is working to transform jails into centers of rehabilitation and reform.
Inmates are being offered improved facilities, education, and vocational training to help them reintegrate into society as productive citizens upon their release.
The ceremony also featured inspiring addresses by Christian religious leaders, who urged inmates to embrace patience, repentance, and a spirit of self-improvement. They emphasized that true freedom begins with inner transformation and encouraged inmates to use their time positively and purposefully.
To mark Independence Day in advance, a cake-cutting ceremony was held with participation from minority inmates and guests, celebrating the occasion in a spirit of unity, peace, and national pride.
Among those present were Asher Aryan, Aamir Ashraf (Chairman, Family Spot Network Gujranwala), Pastor Adil Aslam, Pastor Sabir Gul, Rana Muhammad Faisal (Social Support Officer, Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs), Hassan Asif Kamboh, Asif Aziz, and other representatives of religious minorities.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed
KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FGRF joins hands with PHA in tree plantation2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for unity of religious leaders to defeat terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalized for Bari Imam Urs, anti-encroachment drive underway2 minutes ago
-
Sindh youth affairs department organizes inspirational session and azadi walk at NIC2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark National Minorities Day, Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Court maintains Gandpur's status as absconder12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for strategic overhaul to boost skilled labour exports12 minutes ago
-
Two acquitted in Tarnol drug case due to lack of evidence12 minutes ago
-
Police get 3 days custody of 9 activists in Aug 5, protest case12 minutes ago
-
Two injured in attack on DC convoy in South Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against removal of PARC's chairman22 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Kazakhstan visits IIUI President to discuss academic & interfaith collaboration22 minutes ago