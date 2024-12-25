Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Mark Quaid Day At Ambala Muslim College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ceremony held to mark Quaid day at Ambala Muslim college

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was organized at Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in which both teaching and non-teaching staff of the college participated.

The ceremony was conducted by Dr. Iram Iqbal with Deputy Director Colleges Sargodha Abdul Hassan Naqvi,serving as the chief guest.

The guest of honor was Principal Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha Professor Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas.

During the event, Professor Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti delivered a speech highlighting the exceptional leadership qualities of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vice Principal Shahid islam Danish, who expressed gratitude to the guests and staff for their participation and contribution to making the event a success.

