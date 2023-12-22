Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Mark Quaid's Birth Anniversary, Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Ceremony held to mark Quaid's birth anniversary, Christmas

The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Friday arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas and the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Friday arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas and the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony was also attended by the hospital administration, member board of Governor HMC, Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan and the Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chohan highlighted the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent and the contributions of the Christian community to progress and development of the country.

He said that the struggle and commitment of Quad-e-Azam created a separate homeland for Muslims where they were free to live according to their wishes and practice religion.

He congratulated Christians on Christmas and said that 47 Christian employees of the hospital have been given salaries and four holidays to celebrate Christmas.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Governor Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Holidays Progress Muhammad Ali Muslim Christian

Recent Stories

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

1 minute ago
 Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

5 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

6 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Capt ..

IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Captain

6 minutes ago
 Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie ..

Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie for assembly seats in upcoming ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on p ..

ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on political parties' demand: Sola ..

6 minutes ago
Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work st ..

Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work started on 2 units

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakista ..

IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakistani businessman

11 minutes ago
 Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled ..

Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

8 minutes ago
 Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

9 minutes ago
 Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste ..

Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste in residential area

9 minutes ago
 PPP carried out record development work in Karachi ..

PPP carried out record development work in Karachi: Senator Mehdi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan