The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Friday arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas and the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Friday arranged a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas and the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony was also attended by the hospital administration, member board of Governor HMC, Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan and the Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chohan highlighted the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent and the contributions of the Christian community to progress and development of the country.

He said that the struggle and commitment of Quad-e-Azam created a separate homeland for Muslims where they were free to live according to their wishes and practice religion.

He congratulated Christians on Christmas and said that 47 Christian employees of the hospital have been given salaries and four holidays to celebrate Christmas.

APP/mds/