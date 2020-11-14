UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held To Mark Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen (PBUH) Week

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

A ceremony to mark Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen (PBUH) Week was held in Tehsil Council here on Saturday

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A ceremony to mark Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen (PBUH) Week was held in Tehsil Council here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir watto, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim Gul, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khaliq Dad, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Muhsammad Anwer Baig, students, journalists and others.

Eminent Naat Khawans recited Naats and Hamd-o-Sana.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the need to create awareness globally about Uswa-e-Hasna (PBUH).

Such functions will continue in the district like all other parts of the country till November 17.

