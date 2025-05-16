Ceremony Held To Mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to observe ‘Thanksgiving Day’ by paying tributes to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, police and military officials, religious scholars, teachers, students, local elders, and numerous citizens.
Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner said , “Today is a day to remember those great sons of the soil who laid down their lives in defense of the motherland."
He said the entire nation stands united, and the enemy has received a clear message — Pakistan is not only prepared but triumphant in every field.
He added that recent events had made it evident to the world that Pakistan’s leadership, armed forces, and people possessed the strength and resilience to face any challenge head-on.
Other speakers at the event strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan policies, asserting that Pakistan was a peace-loving country but will never compromise on its sovereignty.
During the ceremony, glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs, war veterans, and defenders of the nation.
The speakers emphasized that these heroes were the pride of the nation and their sacrifices are unforgettable.
They also offered special prayers for the safety, progress, and unity of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed at Civil Defence Office6 minutes ago
-
AIOU commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': pays tributes to Pak armed forces6 minutes ago
-
21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory6 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry in process of formulating National Housing Policy 20256 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in Tank6 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC South office to honor national unity and sacrifi ..6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
SCCI honors Pakistan Air Force, pays tribute to “Falcons of Sargodha”6 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for EU’s role for just settlement of Kashmir issue16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces26 minutes ago