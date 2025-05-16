Open Menu

Ceremony Held To Mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to observe ‘Thanksgiving Day’ by paying tributes to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, police and military officials, religious scholars, teachers, students, local elders, and numerous citizens.

Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner said , “Today is a day to remember those great sons of the soil who laid down their lives in defense of the motherland."

He said the entire nation stands united, and the enemy has received a clear message — Pakistan is not only prepared but triumphant in every field.

He added that recent events had made it evident to the world that Pakistan’s leadership, armed forces, and people possessed the strength and resilience to face any challenge head-on.

Other speakers at the event strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan policies, asserting that Pakistan was a peace-loving country but will never compromise on its sovereignty.

During the ceremony, glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs, war veterans, and defenders of the nation.

The speakers emphasized that these heroes were the pride of the nation and their sacrifices are unforgettable.

They also offered special prayers for the safety, progress, and unity of the country.

