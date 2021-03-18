Ceremony held to mark the Pakistan Day

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) celebrated the Pakistan Day with national zeal and joy to mark the ratification of the Pakistan Resolution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Anjuman Faizul islam (AFI) celebrated the Pakistan Day with national zeal and joy to mark the ratification of the Pakistan Resolution.

A special ceremony was arranged at Hayyat Bakhsh Hall of AFI with Ex-secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the participants, Dilshad, said that on March 23, 1940 , the idea of the creation of Pakistan as a separate homeland for the Muslim population of the subcontinent was moved to protect Muslims from persecution. "It was our responsibility now that as citizens we educate our younger generation about our history and the struggle of our ancestors for self-determination against the British and the Hindu majority", he added.

He also paid tributes to the founders of AFI who followed the instruction of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Jinnah and brought 30 feminine stricken Muslim orphans from Bangal and arranged shelter and educational facilities for them at AFI.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting President AFI Prof.

Dr. Riaz Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed stressed the need to achieve the goal of true Islamic welfare state as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"To achieve this goal we must shoulder our responsibilities with full sense of national reconstruction", he mentioned.

Paying rich tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement and martyrs who laid their lives to win the freedom and defending our sovereignty afterwards.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad stated that we should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who have long been victims of Indian state terrorism and forced to lead a miserable life.

He also asked the students to study and know how our ancestors struggled for the independence.

"This would make us realise the cost and value of freedom", he added.

A large number of inhabitant orphans of "Apna Ghar" including the Vice President AFI Mohtarma Izhar Fatima, General Secretary Raja Fateh Khan, Chairman AFI education Committee Prof. Rafiq Chouhan besides a large number of members of AFI, teachers and students attended the function.

