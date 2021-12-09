UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Mark World Anti-Corruption Day At Governor House Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:12 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on Thursday said the eradication of corruption from the society was not only the job of NAB but we all should play our positive role against corruption and to discourage corrupt people in order to curb cause of corruption from areas of country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to celebrate World Anti-Corruption Day by NAB Balochistan in Governor House Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai and DG NAB Balochistan Farmanullah, other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that the word "corruption" was a big chapter, and we were unfortunately surrounded in this quagmire.

NAB takes action, deposits billions of rupees in the treasury and corrupt people work out strategies to collect money.

If we decide individually and don't do wrong, society will be better, and there are good people in our society who need to be appreciated, he added.

Appreciating efforts of the NAB, he said, NAB Balochistan should accelerate its processes against corrupt elements in the province besides comprehensive awareness campaign should be started in the areas in order to curb cause of corruption from departments and society.

Speaking on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana said that the problem, he had faced problems during his service which was corruption as corruption deteriorates the law and order situation.

