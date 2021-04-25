Ceremony held to mark World Veterinary Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Livestock department organized a ceremony to mark World Veterinary Day here on Sunday at Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pir Wala office. Director Livestock Multan Division Dr Subtain Bhatti was chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Subtain Bhatti said that the the day was celebrated every year on the appeal of World Veterinary Association.

The World Veterinary Day is celebrated on last Saturday of April every year all over the globe.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of veterinary profession and uplift the profession by working on one health concept for improvement of the animal and human welfare.

Each year a theme was set to celebrate World Veterinary day, and the theme for this year's celebrations was "Veterinarian response to the Covid-19 crises".

Veterinarian of Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab are front line workers during this covid-19 pandemic.

Veterinarian are engaged in raising awareness to cattle breeders and saving the lives of their cattle through different veterinary practices with dedication.

Later, an awareness walk was also conducted by observing Corona SOPs.