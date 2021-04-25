UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony Held To Mark World Veterinary Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ceremony held to mark World Veterinary Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Livestock department organized a ceremony to mark World Veterinary Day here on Sunday at Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pir Wala office. Director Livestock Multan Division Dr Subtain Bhatti was chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Subtain Bhatti said that the the day was celebrated every year on the appeal of World Veterinary Association.

The World Veterinary Day is celebrated on last Saturday of April every year all over the globe.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of veterinary profession and uplift the profession by working on one health concept for improvement of the animal and human welfare.

Each year a theme was set to celebrate World Veterinary day, and the theme for this year's celebrations was "Veterinarian response to the Covid-19 crises".

Veterinarian of Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab are front line workers during this covid-19 pandemic.

Veterinarian are engaged in raising awareness to cattle breeders and saving the lives of their cattle through different veterinary practices with dedication.

Later, an awareness walk was also conducted by observing Corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Multan World Punjab April Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.