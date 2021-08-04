Ceremony held to observe Police Martyrs Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A major ceremony was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Police Martyrs Day was observed on Wednesday to acknowledge sacrifices of the brave officers and jawans of the police force and express solidarity with their families.

Among other officers and jawans of police and the FC, CCPO Abbas Hassan, SSP Operations Yasir Afridi and SSP Coordination Wasim Khalil visited the grave of Sifat Ghayour in Police Lines and presented salute while observing Covid-19 protocols. They laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO said that this day was observed as Martyrs Day to pay tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

He said that more than 1700 police personnel embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting against inimical forces in the line of duty.

He said that KP police were a valiant force that had always offered sacrifices and would continue with the same high level of patriotism and heroism for the sake of the country.

He said that police were fully geared to tackle challenges and defeat terrorist elements.