Ceremony Held To Pay Homage To Allama Iqbal

Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:38 PM

A ceremony held at Frontier Corps (FC) Public School and College to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of East Poet Dr. Allama Iqbal with great enthusiasm in Kharan district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A ceremony held at Frontier Corps (FC) Public school and College to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of East poet Dr. Allama Iqbal with great enthusiasm in Kharan district on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rukshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's personality was an example for all nations living in the world whose thoughts led to the emergence of Pakistan.

He said the thought of Dr. Allama Iqbal was a beacon for us and today we as a nation have to reaffirm our commitment to adopt the ideas of his for development of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai while addressing the ceremony said that we could be defeated internal and external enemies by following the thought and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

FC officials, Major Zarar, DPO Lal Jan and many other political leaders, religious and tribal personalities were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the function started with the recitation of Holy Quran and the students presented tableaus and speeches to express their love with Dr. Allama Iqbal and paid homage to him.

