Ceremony held to pay homage to martyrs on Defence Day in Ziarat

Like the rest of the country, a special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs on September 6 Defense Day in Ziarat district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Like the rest of the country, a special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs on September 6 Defense Day in Ziarat district on Tuesday.

In the special program, the families of the martyrs were specially invited.

Frontier Corps Colonel Kashif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Samiullah Kakar also participated in the program.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer said today was an important day for us, today our forces and people sacrificed their lives and defended our country and destroyed the ambitions of the enemy.

"Today Pakistan has become an invincible country, the enemy can never look at Pakistan with malice, we are proud of our country, we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our motherland", he said.

He said that we were breathing in a free country because of the sacrifices of our martyrs, we should value these sacrifices and play our role for the development and security of Pakistan so that our country can prosper by leaps and bounds.