Ceremony held to pay homage to Quaid-e- Azam on his birthday at Ziarat Residency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at Ziarat Residency on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday on Friday with the aim to pay tribute to great services of founder of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, IGFC South Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Provincial Ministers including Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Ziaullah Lango, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and other tribal elders attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan along with Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali hosted the National flag at Ziarat Residency.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said the Quaid-e-Azam had spent his last of few days of life in Ziarat Residency which is memorable for us and we feel Pakistanis after coming here saying the day of December 25 is also important.

He said today we are living in independent country and taking breaths in open air due to marvelous struggle of great leader Quaid-e-Azam, saying that he was an invaluable leader for Pakistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan further said Quaid-e-Azam is also respected as great leader of Asian subcontinent. He also paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday.

Commander Southern Command and IGFC also addressed the ceremony and highlighted efforts of Quaid-e-Azam and paid homage to services of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

Children also presented tableau at the ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.