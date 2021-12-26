Ceremony held to pay homage to Quaid-i- Azam on his birthday at Ziarat Residency

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony was held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat to pay homage to him on the occasion of 146th birthday of father of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar as Chief guest, Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana , IG FC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka, MNA Sardar Israr Tareen, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Habib Naseer, District Officers, Tribal Elders, school Children and people belonging to different sections.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar said that the principles and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon of light for us.

Allama Iqbal dreamt of Pakistan while Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave us an independent country as the interpretation of Iqbal's dream, he said adding that it was our duty to work for protection and development of the country.

He said we would not hesitate any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the country saying that we would play a constructive role for durable peace of Pakistan.

He said that our elders had made great sacrifices for the betterment of Pakistan and we should not waste their sacrifices. At present our country is facing internal and external threats. These threats can be countered with unity and consensus, he said. He said we are proud of our army, FC and other government institutions, Pakistan has now become an invincible country of the Islamic world, no power of the world could destroy Pakistan now.

"It is our good fortune that thanks to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our elders, we are breathing in a free country today, he underlined.

He said Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's motto, unity, faith and discipline should be followed for the bright country.

Addressing the gathering, IG. FC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka said that Pakistan is our country and we are its citizens. I am playing a positive role for peace, we are proud of our forces, we are playing a role for the development and security of the country by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam, he said.