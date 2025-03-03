Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Sialkot Police
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 08:49 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held to pay tribute to the martyrs of Sialkot Police, and gold medals were distributed among the families.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a grand ceremony was held under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad to pay tribute to the martyrs of Sialkot Police.
The families of the martyrs participated in the ceremony. Iftar dinner was organized for the families of police martyrs and in the recognition of the sacrifices of the martyrs, gold medals and gifts were distributed among the families.
On this occasion, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad expressed his views and said that the martyrs are the pride of police department. "We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation, he said and added, "The families of the martyrs are our own families and we can never leave them alone.
