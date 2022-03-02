UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Nurses

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ceremony held to pay tribute to nurses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held at the deputy commissioner's office on Wednesday to pay tribute to nurses who played their role in coronavirus pandemic.

A contingent of police presented guards of honour to the nurses.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, ADCG Talha Zubair, DHOs Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Ayesha and President PMA Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich were also present.

On this occasion, DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia said the Punjab government was paying tribute to the nurses who worked day and night to fight against coronavirus.

Later on, the nurses thanked the chief minister and reiterated their commitment tocontinue performing their duties with the same spirit and dedication.

