Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs At GU Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at Gomal University Police Station to pay homage to the martyrs of the police force.
The event, organized in connection with recent police martyrs day, was attended by DSP Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, SHOs including Malik Sajid Asghar Khan, members of the reconciliation committee, local dignitaries, and families of the police martyrs.
Addressing the gathering, DSP Sardar Alamgir stated, “Our martyrs laid down their lives for the bright and secure future of our generations. Their sacrifices are unforgettable, and we owe them eternal gratitude.
” He emphasized that the families of the martyrs are the nation’s benefactors and deserve utmost respect and support.
Speakers at the event highlighted the unmatched courage and dedication of the fallen heroes, acknowledging their selfless contributions in maintaining peace and security.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for the safety and prosperity of the country. The gifts were also distributed among the children of the police martyrs as a gesture of love and remembrance.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity4 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman57 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment57 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi57 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'57 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee58 minutes ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta50 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree50 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni50 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects2 hours ago
-
Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police50 minutes ago