Ceremony held to pay tribute to police martyrs at GU Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at Gomal University Police Station to pay homage to the martyrs of the police force.

The event, organized in connection with recent police martyrs day, was attended by DSP Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, SHOs including Malik Sajid Asghar Khan, members of the reconciliation committee, local dignitaries, and families of the police martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, DSP Sardar Alamgir stated, “Our martyrs laid down their lives for the bright and secure future of our generations. Their sacrifices are unforgettable, and we owe them eternal gratitude.

” He emphasized that the families of the martyrs are the nation’s benefactors and deserve utmost respect and support.

Speakers at the event highlighted the unmatched courage and dedication of the fallen heroes, acknowledging their selfless contributions in maintaining peace and security.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for the safety and prosperity of the country. The gifts were also distributed among the children of the police martyrs as a gesture of love and remembrance.

