Ceremony held to pay tribute to renowned poet/writer Rehan Azmi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A glowing tribute was paid to renowned poet and writer Rehan Azmi by the speakers in a ceremony held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Friday.

Reminiscing about Rehan Azmi on the occasion, intellectual Aqeel Abbas Jafari said that Rehan Azmi was capable of writing in every genre, he was a multidimensional versifier and received special acclaim on Pakistan Television.

Jafari said Rehan Azmi wrote nohas, marsiyas, and salaams. The Noha which was written by Rehan Azmi and read by Nadeem Sarwar earned a great name, he added.

President Arts Council Ahmed Shah said "Rehan Azmi's death was a big loss. He penned lyrics to many a song for ptv, and before that for Radio Pakistan and then decided that now he will only write Noha and Marsiya.

"Rehan doesn't need any critic to write about him, he knew what was the purpose of his life and he got it all done" Ahmed Shah added.

Anchorperson Ali Raza said "I still can not believe that Rehan is no more with accepting his death is painful.

On this occasion, Abbas Naqvi said that people who are familiar with the urdu language are familiar with the name and work of Rehan Azmi around the world. Whether it's Noha, Marsiya, Song, or Ghazal all of his work is commendable. "I had known him for the last 30 years. Apart from a great poet, he was an extremely humble and graceful man"- Abbas Naqvi.

Writer Fatima Hassan said that one of the great and unique Names of our time was Rehan Azmi.

She said that Rehan lived a good life and it was a good tradition of the Arts Council to organize such remembrance events of those who left us. Poets and artists live forever through their art, even after leaving the world, and by acknowledging their work we acknowledge their presence, she said.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Huma Mir said that at the starting of his career Rehan wrote many songs and ghazal for Pakistan Television, and for Radio Pakistan which got popularity among the people.