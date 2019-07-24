UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Rescue Workers Who Embraced Martyrdom In Line Of Duty

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

Ceremony held to pay tribute to Rescue workers who embraced martyrdom in line of duty

A ceremony was held to pay tribute to those Rescue 1122 workers who embraced martyrdom while performing their duty of extending help for saving lives of others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held to pay tribute to those Rescue 1122 workers who embraced martyrdom while performing their duty of extending help for saving lives of others.

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday, around seven workers of Rescue 1122 have embraced martyrdom in line of duty.

The ceremony was held at provincial headquaters of Rescue 1122 on Sher Shah Suri road and chaired by Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khatir Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khatir said Rescue 1122 workers while accomplishing their training take oath of utilizing all their energies in ensuring service of mankind and protection of property of people.

He said Rescue 1122 department is like a family and everyone is dearer to others. He said the department will fully cooperate with family members of martyred workers.

Those who are martyred identified as Shuakat Ali, Muhammad Iqbal, Anwarul Haq, Sabir Ullah, Muhammad Bilal, Israr Ali and Muhammad Naveed.

Later, Quran Khawani was also held for the rest of departed souls.

