Ceremony held to protest gender based violence

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) ::District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Amjad Afridi on Wednesday organized a ceremony kick starting a 16-day long series of events to protest the Gender-Based Violence where Reena Shaheed Suharwardi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat, participated as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by a large audience including the chairwoman and members of DCSW, Kohat, representatives from civil society, lawyers, women, teachers, students, and people from different walks of life.

Students and women presented skits, dialogues, and other important topics in a persuasive manner. The chief guest and the other women participants highlighted the importance of the day and assured their full commitment and support for the cause.