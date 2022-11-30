UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Protest Gender Based Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Ceremony held to protest gender based violence

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) ::District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Amjad Afridi on Wednesday organized a ceremony kick starting a 16-day long series of events to protest the Gender-Based Violence where Reena Shaheed Suharwardi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat, participated as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by a large audience including the chairwoman and members of DCSW, Kohat, representatives from civil society, lawyers, women, teachers, students, and people from different walks of life.

Students and women presented skits, dialogues, and other important topics in a persuasive manner. The chief guest and the other women participants highlighted the importance of the day and assured their full commitment and support for the cause.

Related Topics

Protest Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Lawyers Kohat Women Afridi From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

50 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

2 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.