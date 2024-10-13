Ceremony Held To Sensitize People About Dengue Virus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A ceremony was organized here at Govt Degree College No. 3 in connection with ‘Dengue Awareness' campaign to educate people about cleanliness and precautions for dengue virus.
The ceremony, organized in line with the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Department, was attended by College Principal, staff and students.
Addressing the event, Assistant Prof. Amjad Jahangir said “we should take care of the cleanliness of our environment, and we should make people aware of how dengue spreads and how this virus is harmful for them.”
He also shed a light on importance of educating people about the precautions that are required to avoid dengue virus, saying, the disease could be prevented through adoption of precautionary measures.
Lecturer of Zoology Asghar Khan informed the participants in detail about the dengue virus. He said that only precautionary measures against dengue fever could stop the spread of this deadly disease, therefore it is necessary to take such measures to prevent the spread of dengue mosquitoes in homes. He advised to ensure drainage of rainwater, wear full sleeves, prevent water from accumulating in pots, utensils and wooden jars kept in houses while mosquito repellent lotion should be used to avoid mosquito bites. He also replied to various questions of participants regarding dengue virus.
On this occasion, the participants conducted an awareness walk to create awareness among the people about the prevention of dengue virus. The walk was participated by teachers and students in large numbers.
APP/akt
