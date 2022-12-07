UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held To Sensitize People About Significance Of Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Ceremony held to sensitize people about significance of vote

:Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan Wednesday said that a campaign was launched to create awareness among the youth about the importance of vote, aiming at increased turnout in the next election.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022:Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan Wednesday said that a campaign was launched to create awareness among the youth about the importance of vote, aiming at increased turnout in the next election. )

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with Voters Day, he said that the day was celebrated to inform people about the significance of vote in a democratic system. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and members of civil society.

The provincial election commissioner said that seminars, awareness walks and rallies were launched to apprise public about the importance of vote. He said efforts were being made to ensure presence of women, disabled persons and members of minority and transgender community in all the events.

He said that the Election Commission had completed a survey to review facilities in polling stations. He said that there were 82,130,120 registered voters in KP, including 24,111,436 males and 9,385,060 females and added, "we desire equal participation of females in voting process".

He also appreciated the role of district administrations, police and the support extended by UNDP in holding of by-elections and local body elections in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that Election Commission of Pakistan was a constitutional and autonomous body, and district administrations were bound to fully cooperate with it.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Local Body Elections Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Women Undp All

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

21 minutes ago
 Josh Malihabadi, a poet of revolutionary thinking: ..

Josh Malihabadi, a poet of revolutionary thinking: Speakers

1 minute ago
 Australia sees lowest number of non-emergency surg ..

Australia sees lowest number of non-emergency surgeries in decade due to COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago
 Coordination with institutions underway to address ..

Coordination with institutions underway to address public grievances: CM cell ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan, US Seeking to Intensify Bilateral Poli ..

Kazakhstan, US Seeking to Intensify Bilateral Political Dialogue - Kazakh Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reac ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reach semifinals

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.