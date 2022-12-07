Ceremony held to sensitize people about significance of vote

:Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan Wednesday said that a campaign was launched to create awareness among the youth about the importance of vote, aiming at increased turnout in the next election.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with Voters Day, he said that the day was celebrated to inform people about the significance of vote in a democratic system. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and members of civil society.

The provincial election commissioner said that seminars, awareness walks and rallies were launched to apprise public about the importance of vote. He said efforts were being made to ensure presence of women, disabled persons and members of minority and transgender community in all the events.

He said that the Election Commission had completed a survey to review facilities in polling stations. He said that there were 82,130,120 registered voters in KP, including 24,111,436 males and 9,385,060 females and added, "we desire equal participation of females in voting process".

He also appreciated the role of district administrations, police and the support extended by UNDP in holding of by-elections and local body elections in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that Election Commission of Pakistan was a constitutional and autonomous body, and district administrations were bound to fully cooperate with it.