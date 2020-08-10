Ceremony hold in connection martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman-i-Ghani (RA)

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A ceremony held in connection with 1406th martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman-i-Ghani (RA) here on Monday.

Provincial chief of Jamat-i-Ahle Sunnat, Maulana Farooq Khan said that era of Hazrat Usman-i-Ghani (RA) in caliphate was a golden chapter of triumphs, progress and prosperity, said Maulana Farooq Khan Saeedi.

He informed that culture, civilization, trade and other fields progressed a lot in his regime.

History of islam will feel pride in his sacrifices till the Doom's day, the religious scholars stated.

General Secreatary Ulema Council, Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri informed that Hazrat Usman spent his wealth always for welfare of Islam.