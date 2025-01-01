Open Menu

Ceremony In Honor Of 16 Retired DSPs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday in honor of the 16 retired DSPs of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday in honor of the 16 retired DSPs of Punjab Police.

Retired DSPs met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The IG Punjab thanked the retired DSPs for their valuable services to the police department.

The retired DSPs included Manzoor Ahmad, Khalid Qureshi, Nadeem Butt, Waqar Ul Haq, Javed Anwar, Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Ghazanfar Abbas, Fayyaz Ihsan, Allah Nawaz, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akbar, Masood Mazhar, Aqeel Abbas, Tahir Sikander, and Saeed Ahmad.

The IG Punjab directed the formation of an automated system to benefit from the experiences and services of retired police officers.

On this occasion, he said that the pension and GP Fund issues of the retired DSPs should be resolved immediately.

He said that the health and educational welfare of retired police employees and their families are a top priority, adding that retired police officers can provide valuable training to the force in law and order control, technical, and investigation matters. They could be immensely helpful in training and investigation tasks.

He further emphasized that the experiences and suggestions of retired officers should also be utilized to combat terrorism and extremism.

Retired officers expressed their gratitude to IG Punjab for the honor bestowed upon them by the department.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Patrolling Abdul Karim, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Finance, AIG Welfare, and other officers.

