UrduPoint.com

Ceremony In Honour Of Musharraf Mubasher Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ceremony in honour of Musharraf Mubasher held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A special event in honour of the well-known travel writer Musharraf Mubashir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC).

Dr Maqsood Jafari presided over the ceremony while the chief guest was an eminent poet and critic, Dr Nisar Tarabi. Well-known researcher and writer Dr Sher Ali performed the duties of the host.

Fiction writers Farkhanda and Hameed Qaiser participated in the ceremony as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maqsood Jafari said that Musharraf Mubasher was one of the famous literary figures who lived all her life in patriotism, literature and knowledge.

He added that she has a distinct identity in the literary circles of the country as a beloved teacher, a styled travel writer and a fiction writer.

Jaffari said her three travelogues, three collections of fiction and one prose poem proved her sincere relationship with urdu literature.

Later, the National Council of Writers presented shields and flowers to Musharraf Mubasher.

Earlier, Itfaq Butt recited the Hamdiya Kalam while Azhar Hajjari had the privilege of presenting Naat Rasool Maqbool (SAWW).

Well-known travel writers Hasnain Nazish, Nayir Sarhadi, Jamal Zaidi, Ali Shaar Bangash, Manza Javed, Najaf Sharazi, Shoaib Ali, Nazia Hanif and Moazzama Tanveer read articles on Musharraf Mubasher's prose and art.

In addition, a large number of writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the event.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Rawalpindi Event All From

Recent Stories

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

44 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

44 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.