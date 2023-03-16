Ceremony in honour of Musharraf Mubasher held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A special event in honour of the well-known travel writer Musharraf Mubashir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC).

Dr Maqsood Jafari presided over the ceremony while the chief guest was an eminent poet and critic, Dr Nisar Tarabi. Well-known researcher and writer Dr Sher Ali performed the duties of the host.

Fiction writers Farkhanda and Hameed Qaiser participated in the ceremony as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maqsood Jafari said that Musharraf Mubasher was one of the famous literary figures who lived all her life in patriotism, literature and knowledge.

He added that she has a distinct identity in the literary circles of the country as a beloved teacher, a styled travel writer and a fiction writer.

Jaffari said her three travelogues, three collections of fiction and one prose poem proved her sincere relationship with urdu literature.

Later, the National Council of Writers presented shields and flowers to Musharraf Mubasher.

Earlier, Itfaq Butt recited the Hamdiya Kalam while Azhar Hajjari had the privilege of presenting Naat Rasool Maqbool (SAWW).

Well-known travel writers Hasnain Nazish, Nayir Sarhadi, Jamal Zaidi, Ali Shaar Bangash, Manza Javed, Najaf Sharazi, Shoaib Ali, Nazia Hanif and Moazzama Tanveer read articles on Musharraf Mubasher's prose and art.

In addition, a large number of writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the event.