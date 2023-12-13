Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

A ceremony recognizing the accomplishments of 36 officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who successfully concluded their training as part of the 46th Specialized Training Program at the Civil Services Academy, took place at Walton Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A ceremony recognizing the accomplishments of 36 officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who successfully concluded their training as part of the 46th Specialized Training Program at the Civil Services Academy, took place at Walton Campus.

The honored officers hailed from diverse provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja, the Director General of the Civil Services Academy, extended warm wishes to the graduating officers. He emphasized the significance of their mission to facilitate and bring ease to the lives of the people. Khawaja expressed collective prayers for the promising future of these officers.

Ammara Amir Khattak, Director of the Pakistan Administrative Services Academy, outlined the training steps undertaken by the officers. She marked the occasion as a monumental day in the officers' lives, where the training received would be remembered throughout their careers.

The Civil Services Academy's role in shaping officers to be competent and responsible in effectively addressing challenges was underscored.

Notable figures, including former Directors General of the Civil Services academy Shumail Ahmed Khawaja, Umar Rasool, and other distinguished officers, graced the event with their presence.