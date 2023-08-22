Ceremony in honour of promoted police officials held at RPO office

A ceremony in honour of promoted police officials and Commissioner Multan division was held at the Regional Police Office Multan here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony in honour of promoted police officials and Commissioner Multan division was held at the Regional Police Office Multan here on Tuesday.

Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul- Hasan, Commissioner Multan Engineer Amir Khattak and City Police Officer Multan Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana were among the promoted officials where police officials were installed ranks.

Parents of the City Police Officers specially participated and they also installed ranks to promote police officers.

On this occasion, Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul- Hasan said that CPO was one of the police officers with a unique personality in the performance of professional duties who worked hard and reached this place.

He also congratulated Commissioner Multan for getting a promotion in Grade 20.

Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana was considered among the capable and hardworking police officers.

The promoted officers attributed their promotion to the hard work and prayers of their parents.

RPO also expressed good wishes for Commissioner Multan on getting Grade 20.

It's worth mentioning here that government promoted Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul- Hasan to Grade 21, Commissioner Multan division Engineer Muhammad Amir Khattak and City Police Officer Multan to Grade 20.