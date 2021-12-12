Ceremony in honour of senior nurses given status of instructors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) College of Nursing here on Saturday in honor of the senior nurses who were given promotion as the nursing instructors.

College Principal Hamida Sarwar appreciated the decision of making senior nurses instructors who, she said, play an important role in nursing professional training.

Former nursing superintendent Ruqiya Bano, Azhra Perveen, Shehnaz Dar, Nasreen Nazeer, Kauser Perveen and college faculty members were also present.

Ruqiya Bano said nursing students should be taught the use of gadgets from the very beginning and computer training for every student should be made an integral part of their educational activities. She said nurses should keep themselves familiar with the latest developments.