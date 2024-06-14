Ceremony In Sargodha On World Blood Donors Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A ceremony was held at Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Haemophilia Blood Centre at Sillanwali Road, under the slogan of ‘Donate Blood Save Life’, in connection with the World Blood Donors Day observance on Friday.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar, and Coordinator Hilal-e-Ahmar Centre Mirza Ghulam Murtaza was also present.
AC Amna Ehsan said the World Blood Donors Day, observed worldwide on June 14 every year, was aimed at honouring and thanking those people who donate their blood voluntarily to give others the gift of life.
Blood donation is a noble deed and needy patients benefit from such donations each month, getting treated for various medical conditions, like blood loss, anaemia, and cancer, she explained.
The AC said people should donate blood to blood banks or organisations like Hilal-e-Ahmar for thalassemia-affected children so that they could also enjoy their lives.
Coordinator Mirza Ghulam Murtaza said the day was observed to raise awareness about importance of donating blood and supporting thalassemia patients.
At haemophilia blood centre of Hilal-e-Ahmar, affected children are provided blood which is donated by citizens, he added.
