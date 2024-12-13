Ceremony marks Human Rights Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A function to mark International Human Rights Day was held under the aegis of the Women Protection Center here Friday.

Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafiq, Deputy Director Amna Alam, District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi, Shahnaz Bashir, Abida Saleemul Hasan.

Dr. Najma Afzal, Advocate Rubina Shahab, Rehana Yasmin, SHO Gulnaz Khalid and others participated.

The participant reiterated their commitment to intensify the ongoing efforts to ensure the protection of human rights. They also cut a cake. Later, a walk was held.