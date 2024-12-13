Open Menu

Ceremony Marks Human Rights Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ceremony marks Human Rights Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A function to mark International Human Rights Day was held under the aegis of the Women Protection Center here Friday.

Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafiq, Deputy Director Amna Alam, District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi, Shahnaz Bashir, Abida Saleemul Hasan.

Dr. Najma Afzal, Advocate Rubina Shahab, Rehana Yasmin, SHO Gulnaz Khalid and others participated.

The participant reiterated their commitment to intensify the ongoing efforts to ensure the protection of human rights. They also cut a cake. Later, a walk was held.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

38 minutes ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

51 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

56 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan