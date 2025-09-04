Open Menu

Ceremony Marks ISO 9001:2015 Certificate To Ombudsman Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) International Standards Organization (ISO) has issued an ISO 9001:2015 certificate to the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab, recognizing its high standards for transparency, impartiality and provision of free and timely justice to the public.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Faisalabad sub-office of the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab here Thursday, in which Advisor Mehr Muhammad Aslam Hayat Sial, Advisor Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi and Advisor Dr. Tariq Sardar, as well as representatives of various departments, participated.

The guests included Prof Dr. Abdul Ghaffar (Chairman, Department of Physics, Rifaah University), Prof Khalid Hassan (Principal Government Municipal Postgraduate College), Prof Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman (Deputy Director Colleges) and Malik Lal Khan Khokhar (SDPO Special Branch Faisalabad).

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi said that the institution is playing an active role in protecting the fundamental rights of the public, establishing the rule of law, redressing injustice caused by mismanagement and curbing corruption.

He also highlighted the significant achievements of the institution. Advisor Mehr Muhammad Aslam Hayat Sial read out a special message of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Ayesha Hamid on the occasion, which highlighted the institution’s performance and reform measures in detail.

The participants were also shown a special documentary video related to the achievements of the institution, which was appreciated by the participants.

Finally, Advisor Dr. Tariq Sardar, while addressing the gathering, said that close cooperation between government departments and the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman is essential for long-term solutions to public problems.

