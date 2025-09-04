Ceremony Marks ISO 9001:2015 Certificate To Ombudsman Punjab
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) International Standards Organization (ISO) has issued an ISO 9001:2015 certificate to the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab, recognizing its high standards for transparency, impartiality and provision of free and timely justice to the public.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Faisalabad sub-office of the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab here Thursday, in which Advisor Mehr Muhammad Aslam Hayat Sial, Advisor Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi and Advisor Dr. Tariq Sardar, as well as representatives of various departments, participated.
The guests included Prof Dr. Abdul Ghaffar (Chairman, Department of Physics, Rifaah University), Prof Khalid Hassan (Principal Government Municipal Postgraduate College), Prof Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman (Deputy Director Colleges) and Malik Lal Khan Khokhar (SDPO Special Branch Faisalabad).
Addressing the ceremony, Advisor Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi said that the institution is playing an active role in protecting the fundamental rights of the public, establishing the rule of law, redressing injustice caused by mismanagement and curbing corruption.
He also highlighted the significant achievements of the institution. Advisor Mehr Muhammad Aslam Hayat Sial read out a special message of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Ayesha Hamid on the occasion, which highlighted the institution’s performance and reform measures in detail.
The participants were also shown a special documentary video related to the achievements of the institution, which was appreciated by the participants.
Finally, Advisor Dr. Tariq Sardar, while addressing the gathering, said that close cooperation between government departments and the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman is essential for long-term solutions to public problems.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Chaudhry proposes China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor during his Beijing visit2 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police arrest 2 drug suppliers, seize 9kg of charas2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews MOL works2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews progress on Governance Road-map targets in education, social welfare sectors2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi makes surprise visit to Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office2 minutes ago
-
Third day of anti polio drive reaches 589000 children2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks ISO 9001:2015 certificate to Ombudsman Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest PO wanted in kidnapping & rape case2 minutes ago
-
Five injured in traffic accidents in Joharabad12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food dept issues notification regarding prices of 'Roti' and flour12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab three dacoits, recover weapons & looted valuables12 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques worth Rs 7.59m distributed among 33 M.Phil and PhD candidates12 minutes ago