Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Provincial Industries and Commerce Department here Wednesday arranged a ceremony to mark completion of one year of the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs).

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was the chief guest, while Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Acting Consul General of Turkey Ali Albash, GM Faletti’s Hotel specially attended the ceremony. Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Chairman Punjab Investment board Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman TEVTA Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad and others also attended the ceremony.

A collaboration agreement was also signed between Business Facilitation Centres and Maryam Ki Dastak. CEO Punjab Board of Investment Trade Jalal Hassan and Additional Director General Punjab Information Technology Board Khurram Mushtaq signed the agreement. According to the agreement, NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for business activities will now be available online.

Chairman Board of Investment Muntaha Ashraf presented the BFC annual magazine to Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain, who congratulated the administration on completing one year of BFCs.

The minister said that 25,000 NOCs have been issued so far for various business activities from the six Business Facilitation Centers established in Punjab.

The establishment of Business Facilitation Centres has saved people from having to go to a number of offices to obtain NOCs.

He added that five Federal and 28 provincial departments are providing facilities under one roof in the Business Facilitation Centres. Foreign investors are getting NOCs for business activities in 10 days and domestic investors in 15 days.

He said that the scope of Business Facilitation Centres is being expanded, industrial infrastructure is being improved in the industrial estates, and industrial centres are being converted to solar energy.

Chaudhry Shafay said that an agreement has been signed with a Chinese company ICO for the manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab. The process of upgrading labs and courses of TEVTA institutions is underway.

Under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development Programme, free short courses in IT are being provided to children. Follow-up is very important to achieve the desired results.

He said that if ministers, government officers and officials work responsibly, they can avoid getting IMF loan.

Provincial Secretary for Industries and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta highlighted establishment, performance and other issues of Business Facilitation Centres. During the ceremony, a cake was also cut on the completion of one year of the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres.