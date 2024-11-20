Open Menu

Ceremony Marks World Children's Day In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 07:19 PM

The World Children's Day serves as a reminder to reaffirm the commitment to ensuring protection of children's fundamental rights, as safeguarding marginalised communities is a shared responsibility of the government and society

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The World Children's Day serves as a reminder to reaffirm the commitment to ensuring protection of children's fundamental rights, as safeguarding marginalised communities is a shared responsibility of the government and society.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sargodha Umar Farooq during a ceremony, organised by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) at Divisional Public School (DPS) on the occasion of World Children's Day on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of protecting children from exploitation, ADC Umar Farooq emphasized the need for collective efforts to restore the rights of vulnerable children.

District Officer Ali Abid Naqvi said that the CPWB is actively engaged in initiatives aimed at the protection and rehabilitation of children.

He expressed confidence that the Bureau's team will empower vulnerable children to unlock their potential and build their identities through skill development.

Deputy Director of National Commission of Human Development Umar Daraz Jhaveri, also addressed the gathering, stressing that children deprived of parental care deserve the same rights as those living with their families.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including DPS Principal Colonel Ashfaq, Rubina Mukhtar, Taimur Bajwa, and representatives of civil society and NGOs, along with DPS teachers and students.

During the ceremony, District Officer Ali Abid Naqvi provided a detailed briefing on the objectives and achievements of the CPWB, particularly focusing on the efforts made by the Sargodha Bureau so far.

