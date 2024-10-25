Ceremony Marks World Polio Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A ceremony held to mark the World Polio Day, in collaboration with COMSAT and UNICEF, here on Friday.
District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Asfandyar, addressing the ceremony, said that the fight against polio was the fight for the future of children of the nation. He said, "It is our collective responsibility to establish a polio-free society and we have to fulfill it by all means."
He said that the active role of all departments including the Pakhtun community in the fight against polio in the district could not be ignored.
He said that polio was a crippling disease and every member of society should play a role to eradicate it. He appreciated the role of all stakeholders in every anti-polio campaign in the district.
He also appealed to parents to ensure anti-polio drops to their children in every campaign and protect them from the disease.
Officers of the District Health Authority, UNICEF officials, scholars, Pakhtun representatives, officers of district departments were present.
Later, appreciation certificates were also distributed among the officers and other participants.
