Open Menu

Ceremony Marks World Polio Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ceremony marks World Polio Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A ceremony held to mark the World Polio Day, in collaboration with COMSAT and UNICEF, here on Friday.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Asfandyar, addressing the ceremony, said that the fight against polio was the fight for the future of children of the nation. He said, "It is our collective responsibility to establish a polio-free society and we have to fulfill it by all means."

He said that the active role of all departments including the Pakhtun community in the fight against polio in the district could not be ignored.

He said that polio was a crippling disease and every member of society should play a role to eradicate it. He appreciated the role of all stakeholders in every anti-polio campaign in the district.

He also appealed to parents to ensure anti-polio drops to their children in every campaign and protect them from the disease.

Officers of the District Health Authority, UNICEF officials, scholars, Pakhtun representatives, officers of district departments were present.

Later, appreciation certificates were also distributed among the officers and other participants.

Related Topics

World Polio All From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

2 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

2 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan