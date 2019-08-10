UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceremony On "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" Held At Punjab University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:45 PM

Ceremony on

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) along with the Punjab University organised a ceremony on "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" to celebrate the Independence Day at the Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) along with the Punjab University organised a ceremony on "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" to celebrate the Independence Day at the Punjab University.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary, DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman and other office bearers of the authority participated in the ceremony.

Scores of students of different institutions were also present and many competitions were also held on this occasion.

The students of the PU in play competition and Government College University in debate secured first position while in painting competition National College of Arts got first position.

The participants of the ceremony belonging to different walks of life appreciated the performance of the PFA to eradicate adulteration in edible items.

Medals were also given to the PFA employees who performed significantly during the ongoing drive against adulteration.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Naya Pakistan Independence Government

Recent Stories

US should do more to help resolve crisis over Indi ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt decides to establish special courts for ..

4 minutes ago

Two persons killed due to flash flood in Bajaur

7 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's electio ..

7 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid A ..

19 minutes ago

Migrant-Carrying Ship Rejected by EU States Takes ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.