Ceremony On "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" Held At Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) along with the Punjab University organised a ceremony on " Corruption Free Naya Pakistan " to celebrate the Independence Day at the Punjab University.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary, DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman and other office bearers of the authority participated in the ceremony.

Scores of students of different institutions were also present and many competitions were also held on this occasion.

The students of the PU in play competition and Government College University in debate secured first position while in painting competition National College of Arts got first position.

The participants of the ceremony belonging to different walks of life appreciated the performance of the PFA to eradicate adulteration in edible items.

Medals were also given to the PFA employees who performed significantly during the ongoing drive against adulteration.