Ceremony On PPP Foundation Day In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A ceremony regarding the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) 57th Foundation Day was
held at Domra House in which Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was
the chief guest.
The event saw the participation of prominent political figures, including MNA Syed Ali Qasim
Gillani, MPA Ali Haider Gillani, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Malik Wasif Raan, senior party leader
Malik Manzoor Ahmad Domra, and others.
Addressing the gathering, the governor praised the unmatched leadership of the PPP, stating
that no other party in Pakistan had possessed such visionary guidance.
He highlighted the party’s legacy, emphasizing that the PPP was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,
a great leader who never bowed before dictators.
He lauded the sacrifices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto
who gave her life for democracy and Pakistan.
Speaking passionately, the governor asserted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, hailing from
a lineage of martyrs, is the only leader who can save Pakistan. He expressed his confidence that Bilawal
Bhutto will emerge victorious as the next prime minister in the upcoming elections.
Governor Saleem Haider reassured the party's workers of his unwavering support.
