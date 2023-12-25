Open Menu

Ceremony On Quaid's Birth Anniversary Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The ceremony regarding the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held at Girls Guide Training Center DG Khan in which Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir participated as a special guest.

The commissioner cut the birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam along with the children and also planted saplings. Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir while addressing the Quaid Day ceremony said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam was to follow his vision.

'We could make Pakistan a welfare state in the true sense by following his thoughts.

He said that Girls Guide was an organized youth force and it plays an important role in the character building of children.

Commissioner DG Khan also expressed best wishes for the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas and said that the minority community has played an equal role in the development of the country. On this occasion, Girls Guide Trainer Asia Parveen, Regional Boys Scouts Malik Irfan and others were present.

