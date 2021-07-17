Ceremony on 'World Youth Skills' held

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, a special function titled World Youth Skills was held at Govt Vocational Training Institute For Women, Kasur on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, a special function titled World Youth Skills was held at Govt Vocational Training Institute For Women, Kasur on Saturday.

A large number of women including AC Headquarters Iqra Mustafa, Principal Vocational institute Shama Andalib attended the function.

The event featured a programme on usefulness of vocational skills for women, glass painting, textile designing and art & craft items were exhibited which remained attraction for audience.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Iqra Mustafa said that women were not inferior to men in any field.

She said today's event highlighted women skills, which was very commendable.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aurangzeb Sandhu visited the Corona Vaccination Centre at Government Boys High school Mustafabad and reviewed arrangements regarding vaccine.

During his visit, he checked vaccination process, staff attendance, cleanliness condition and various other matters.

The AC said that in the wake of delta variant of coronavirus, people are urged to strictly implement the new corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, besides getting themselves vaccinated and their dear ones.