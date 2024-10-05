Ceremony regarding paying rich tribute to teachers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A ceremony in connection with teacher day was held at Arts council Complex Sargodha here on Saturday.

On the occasion of Teacher's day organized by the district administration,a grand ceremony was held in which teachers across the district participated in the program.

On the ceremony,best teaching awards were distributed to 133 male and female teachers of government schools across the district on showing extra ordinary performances.

The purpose of the event was to appreciate the services of teachers and highlight the importance of their role. Deputy Commissioner(DC), Muhammad Wasim ADCG Umar Farooq,Director of Schools Education Wahid-ul-din Shah,Additional Director (AD) Muhammad Tahir, DO Mail Ehtisham-ul-Haq and Professor Dr. Haroon Al Rasheed Tabassum besides teachers, students and other people from all walks of life participated in the ceremony.

In his address,the DC paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the teachers and said that teachers are the foundation on which the development and prosperity of a nation depends.He said that the field of education is the place where future thinking and skills develop.Muhammad Wasim further said that no society can develop without protecting the rights of its teachers while the Punjab government was ensuring the protection of its nation's builders and providing all the basic facilities.The DC emphasized that supporting and valuing teachers is essential for social development.

In the ceremony, students of different schools presented various programs in recognition of the services of the teachers.