Ceremony Regarding World White Cane Day Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In connection with the World White Cane Day, recognition of visually impaired persons, a special event was held, here on Sunday.
A large number of blind men, women, and children participated in the event. Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, attended as the chief guest. Chairman of "Voice of Visually Impaired Persons," Ghazanfar Abbas, Chief Organiser Arshad Mahmood, and the Patron-in-Chief and former President High Court Bar, Athar Shah Bukhari were also present in the ceremony.
During his address, Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, emphasized that the purpose of observing White Cane day was to raise societal awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired persons.
He encouraged every citizen to assist any blind person they see walking with a white cane on the road. He further highlighted that the initiative of the Himmat Card, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address the financial issues of special persons, was a revolutionary step.
The secretary also affirmed that the South Punjab Secretariat was committed to resolving the challenges faced by the visually impaired community. He said, in this era of technology, smart shoes and digital canes have been developed to assist visually impaired individuals, and models of these innovations will be displayed at the upcoming science fair organized by the South Punjab Secretariat next month.
Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen lauded visually impaired individuals as highly resilient members of society, possessing capabilities equal to anyone else. White canes and gifts were distributed to all visually impaired attendees at the event.
The participants showcased their talent in music, art, and poetry. Additionally, an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected members also took place.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris in KP observe Black Day against India's illegal occupation1 second ago
-
Kohat Division observes Kashmir Black Day10 seconds ago
-
District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris13 seconds ago
-
Govt employees directed to avoid unnecessary travelling on three major roads of DI Khan17 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court24 seconds ago
-
'Civilized nations must show seriousness on IIOJK issue'; says CM Murad27 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary secretary highlights Sargodha local industries' potential10 minutes ago
-
Four regional directorates to oversee healthcare management10 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment essential for development: Iftikhar Malik11 minutes ago
-
Kisan Ittehad demands independent commission to decide crop prices20 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day', solidarity rally held20 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day'21 minutes ago