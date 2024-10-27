Open Menu

Ceremony Regarding World White Cane Day Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In connection with the World White Cane Day, recognition of visually impaired persons, a special event was held, here on Sunday.

A large number of blind men, women, and children participated in the event. Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, attended as the chief guest. Chairman of "Voice of Visually Impaired Persons," Ghazanfar Abbas, Chief Organiser Arshad Mahmood, and the Patron-in-Chief and former President High Court Bar, Athar Shah Bukhari were also present in the ceremony.

During his address, Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, emphasized that the purpose of observing White Cane day was to raise societal awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired persons.

He encouraged every citizen to assist any blind person they see walking with a white cane on the road. He further highlighted that the initiative of the Himmat Card, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address the financial issues of special persons, was a revolutionary step.

The secretary also affirmed that the South Punjab Secretariat was committed to resolving the challenges faced by the visually impaired community. He said, in this era of technology, smart shoes and digital canes have been developed to assist visually impaired individuals, and models of these innovations will be displayed at the upcoming science fair organized by the South Punjab Secretariat next month.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen lauded visually impaired individuals as highly resilient members of society, possessing capabilities equal to anyone else. White canes and gifts were distributed to all visually impaired attendees at the event.

The participants showcased their talent in music, art, and poetry. Additionally, an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected members also took place.

