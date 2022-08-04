UrduPoint.com

Ceremony To Be Held On Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ceremony to be held on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony will be held at the District Council Hall regarding Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to be observed here on August 5.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain, RPO Moeen Masood, CPO Umar Saeed Malik, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, officers of various departments and others will participate in the ceremony.

Later on, a walk will also be organized.

Meanwhile, an exhibition highlighting Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in the illegally occupied Kashmirwill also be held at the Faisalabad Arts Council.

