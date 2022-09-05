Chairman of Kisan Ettihad Pakistan, Khalid Hussain on Monday said that a ceremony would be held on September 6 to commemorate the martyrs of helicopter accident in Lasbela

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of farmers called on him in his office.

He said that the government should ensure interest-free agricultural loans and supply of free seeds and fertilizers to farmers so that landlords could get back on their feet.

He said that 50 percent of the agriculture in Balochistan has been destroyed due to the recent Monsoon rains and floods and other agricultural crops including tomatoes, onions and gardens of the landlords have been completely destroyed.

Khalid said a ceremony would be held on September 6 in the memory of the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in a helicopter accident while helping the flood victims in Lasbela.

On this occasion, Kisan Ettihad Pakistan would hand over the documents of 10 acres of land in North Hana and Kirk areas of Quetta to each family of the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the helicopter accident, while Kisan Ettihad would collect funds for helping of flood victims in the areas.