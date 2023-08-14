Open Menu

Ceremony To Celebrate Independence Day Held In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Ceremony to celebrate Independence day held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The official ceremony to celebrate the independence day was held in the lawn of the Circuit House where the top officers of the district administration and the police raised the national flag here on Monday.

The flag hoisting was performed by Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Commissioner Bilal Memon, DIG Peer Muhammad Shah and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

Later, a band of Hyderabad police gave a guard of honour to the officers and mayor.

Earlier past Sunday midnight a celebratory festival was organised at Rani Bagh which featured the cake cutting, musical night, tableaux by school students and stalls of different items.

Thousands of people besides the government officers and the Mayor attended the event.

While talking to the media the Commissioner said celebrating the freedom day reflected the people's love for the country.

"On this day we reiterate the vow to remain united and to endeavour for peace, prosperity and development in the country," he added.

The Commissioner said the administration would plan similar festivals in the future as well to provide means of entertainment and recreation to the public.

He congratulated DC Hyderabad and his team for successfully organising the festival.

Memon told that a cricket tournament had also been organised in the police ground in Saddar in connection with the day.

Several singers and musicians sang national songs and anthems during the musical function.

A cake was also cut on the occasion to mark the 76th independence day.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Hyderabad Independence Saddar Bagh Sunday Media Event Government Top Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

15 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

16 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

16 hours ago
USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

17 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

17 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

18 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

18 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

19 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan