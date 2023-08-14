Ceremony to celebrate Independence day held in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The official ceremony to celebrate the independence day was held in the lawn of the Circuit House where the top officers of the district administration and the police raised the national flag here on Monday.

The flag hoisting was performed by Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Commissioner Bilal Memon, DIG Peer Muhammad Shah and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

Later, a band of Hyderabad police gave a guard of honour to the officers and mayor.

Earlier past Sunday midnight a celebratory festival was organised at Rani Bagh which featured the cake cutting, musical night, tableaux by school students and stalls of different items.

Thousands of people besides the government officers and the Mayor attended the event.

While talking to the media the Commissioner said celebrating the freedom day reflected the people's love for the country.

"On this day we reiterate the vow to remain united and to endeavour for peace, prosperity and development in the country," he added.

The Commissioner said the administration would plan similar festivals in the future as well to provide means of entertainment and recreation to the public.

He congratulated DC Hyderabad and his team for successfully organising the festival.

Memon told that a cricket tournament had also been organised in the police ground in Saddar in connection with the day.

Several singers and musicians sang national songs and anthems during the musical function.

A cake was also cut on the occasion to mark the 76th independence day.