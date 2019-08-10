Ceremony to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba held in Makkah

The annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform Hajj.The new Ghilaf has been prepared at a cost of seven million Saudi Riyal

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) The annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform Hajj.The new Ghilaf has been prepared at a cost of seven million Saudi Riyal.

Six hundred seventy kilogram pure silk, 120 kilogram gold and one hundred kilogram silver have been used in it.The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.Meanwhile, over two million Muslim pilgrims from across the world will perform Waqoof-e-Arafat, the main ritual of Hajj in the holy land of islam today (Saturday).Main rituals of the Hajj will be done in Arafat today as the pilgrims moved towards the place after staying the night in Mina.

Waqoof (stay) in Arafat is performed from Zuhar to sunset on the 9th of Zil-Hajj of Islamic year.Imam of Nimra Mosque will deliver his sermon to Hajj pilgrims in Arafat and the pilgrims would offer combined Zohar and Asar prayers at Arafat.

After staying whole day in Arafat, pilgrims will travel back to Mazdalfa after Maghrib prayer. The Maghrib and Isha prayers will be offered together. Whole night will be spent in Mazdalfa under open sky and will offer Fajr prayer on 10 Zill Hajj, after which they will travel back to Mina.The pilgrims would spent the night in Mazdalfa under open sky and will offer Fajr prayer on 10 Zill Hajj, after which they will travel back to Mina for following act of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S), Rami, stoning the big Satan..After stoning the Satan, Hajj pilgrims will shave off heads or trim hairs, to the prescribed level, and then would get off the Ahrams, Hajj cloths, at completion of Hajj rituals.Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha and sacrifice Halal animals of their choices every year, after completion of Hajj proceedings.Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam that must be performed at least once in lifetime by all Muslims capable of making the expensive and difficult journey.