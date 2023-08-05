Open Menu

Ceremony To Commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Held At Embassy Of Pakistan In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir held at embassy of Pakistan in Moscow

The ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was held at the Pakistan Embassy Moscow on Saturday to pay tribute to the righteous struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and to denounce the illegal and unilateral acts of India

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was held at the Pakistan Embassy Moscow on Saturday to pay tribute to the righteous struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom and to denounce the illegal and unilateral acts of India.

The event began with a recitation from Holy Quran followed by National and Kashmir Anthems. A special documentary on Indian 5th August 2019 illegal action in IIOJK and repercussions was also displayed on the occasion.

Special messages on the occasion of Youm-Istehsal of the President Dr.

Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif were read by Third Secretary Muhammad Tayyab and Third Secretary Jetha Nand.

The gathering was attended by the members of Pakistani community.

The participants were unanimous in reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

A photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in IIOJK was also arranged which was witnessed by the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Moscow August 2019 Moral Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Shangla

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Shangla

7 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in MUET Jamsho ..

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in MUET Jamshoro

7 minutes ago
 NHMP observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' on M-14

NHMP observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' on M-14

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugu ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates pictorial exhibition on ..

7 minutes ago
 Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters ..

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters to Hold Peaceful Protests Nati ..

12 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

ECNEC approves mega social sector uplift projects

14 minutes ago
PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to expre ..

PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to express solidarity with Kashmiris

14 minutes ago
 Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as ..

Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal

12 minutes ago
 Son arrested for torturing his mother

Son arrested for torturing his mother

12 minutes ago
 JETRO President looks forward to strengthening tra ..

JETRO President looks forward to strengthening trade, investment relations with ..

33 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US ..

Moscow Says Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US Reaper Drone Over Black Sea

7 minutes ago
 ANP announces election manifesto

ANP announces election manifesto

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan