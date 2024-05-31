Ceremony to honour retired police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Office on Friday to honour the retired police officers of Lahore Police.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Mamyana commended the services of the retired officers and expressed best wishes for their future endeavours. He congratulated the retired officers on completing their service with honour. The CCPO Lahore presented commemorative shields and bouquets to the retired officers, including SP Ikramullah Malik, DSP Sharjeel Zia Butt, Inspector Muhammad Jamil, Inspector Muhammad Akram, Inspector Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, Inspector Sabir Ali and Inspector Mustaneer.

The CCPO praised the retiring officers as highly talented and professional, adding that their services would be remembered by the department. He emphasized that retired officers were a valuable asset to the department and would always be part of the police family. He Lahore assured that the doors of the department would always be open for retired employees.

The retired officers thanked CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and assured that their services would always be available to the police department. The ceremony also included prayers for DSP Ahmed Raza Shah's father.