Ceremony To Mark Defence Day Held At Police Line Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:23 PM

Rawalpindi District Police organized a ceremony on Monday at Police Line Headquarters to mark Defence and Martyrs' Day

Senior Army officers on behalf of Chief of Army Staff and Senior Officers of Pak Army and the Armed forces laid floral wreaths at the martyrs monument.

Guard of honor was presented while the participants prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line to serve the nation and for the well-being and prosperity of the country.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rai Mazhar Iqbal on the occasion said that the unforgettable sacrifices rendered by the Pak Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies personnel would be remembered forever.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the entire nation along with the armed forces celebrate the Defence Day with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the motherland against all threats.

The nation commemorates 6th September to pay tribute to 'Shuhada' and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices rendered to ensure security of the country, he added.

