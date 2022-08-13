UrduPoint.com

Ceremony To Mark I-Day Celebrations Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Ceremony to mark I-Day celebrations held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at Govt Girls High school Chak No 101-NB on Saturday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held along with National Anthem of Pakistan, while students sang national songs to mark the day.

School students, teachers and other staff also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, School Principal Shazia said: "I will take this opportunity to say in advance, a happy 75th Independence Day (Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan) to all.

"We all are aware of that Pakistan is facing many internal and external challenges, Inshallah Pakistan will soon come out of these challenges," she added.

On the occasion, solidarity was expressed with the people of Kashmir.

Later, prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence All Government

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participation in the passing out parade ..

4 minutes ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

7 minutes ago
 IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

33 minutes ago
 Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independ ..

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.