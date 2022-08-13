Ceremony to mark I-Day celebrations held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at Govt Girls High school Chak No 101-NB on Saturday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held along with National Anthem of Pakistan, while students sang national songs to mark the day.

School students, teachers and other staff also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, School Principal Shazia said: "I will take this opportunity to say in advance, a happy 75th Independence Day (Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan) to all.

"We all are aware of that Pakistan is facing many internal and external challenges, Inshallah Pakistan will soon come out of these challenges," she added.

On the occasion, solidarity was expressed with the people of Kashmir.

Later, prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.