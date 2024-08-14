Ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day at Qaid-residency Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A ceremony to mark the Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day was held on Wednesday at Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah Residency Ziarat.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Liaqat Ali Kakar and Brigadier Loralai Scouts Abdul Razaq hoisted the national flag.

Civil and military officers, local notables and a large number of area people were also present.

The smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute of honour to the national flag.

